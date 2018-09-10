MIAMI — US Hurricane Center says Isaac has become the 5th named hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
