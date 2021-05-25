But the crackdown on Bolivia’s left backfired, and almost a year later, Morales’ ally, Luis Arce, was elected and proceeded to lock up Áñez and other officials tied to her short-lived rule, which had the support of the Trump administration. Murillo was also charged in Bolivia, but has so far evaded arrest and is believed to be living in the U.S. He is not named in the U.S. federal complaint nor has he been charged.