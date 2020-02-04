The four had appealed another judge’s ruling a year ago finding them guilty of federal misdemeanors. They were cited by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services officers in 2017 after driving a truck into the wilderness area and left bottles of water and other supplies for migrants who cross the region.

AD

AD

Four other volunteers with the group were tried a month later in a separate, similar case, but prosecutors dropped the charges and issued civil infractions.

Another No More Deaths volunteer, Scott Warren, was acquitted in November on felony charges of illegally harboring two migrants in southern Arizona. Warren, 37, said neutrality guides his work and denied ever helping migrants hide or avoid authorities.

Thousands of immigrants have died crossing the border since the mid-1990s, when increased enforcement pushed many to Arizona’s scorching desert.