Bosnia requested Kostjerevac’s extradition in August. He has lived in St. Louis County for 17 years.
Kostjerevac served with the army of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He’s accused of repeatedly raping the woman following her 1992 arrest, causing a miscarriage.
Kostjerevac’s attorney, Kayla Williams, says she will make the case that Kostjerevac’s accuser was mistaken in identifying him as her assailant.
