SYRIA

U.S.-led coalition said to have targeted army

Syria’s state news agency said Sunday that the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State fired several missiles at Syrian army positions in the eastern part of the country, causing material damage.

The report by the Syrian Arab News Agency said the positions targeted Sunday night are in the Ghorab Mountains south of the town of Sukhna.

There has been no immediate confirmation from the U.S.-led coalition.

Such attacks by the coalition targeting Syrian troops are rare. In 2016, warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition bombed Syrian army positions in the eastern city of Deir al-Zour and killed dozens of soldiers.

U.S. troops have a base in Tanf in southern Syria near the Jordanian and Iraqi borders, and U.S. troops are also in the north, near the border with Turkey.

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban commander killed, officials say

A top commander of the Taliban was killed in the southern Afghan province of Helmand in a joint operation by Afghan and U.S. forces, Afghan officials and Taliban fighters said Sunday.

Abdul Manan, who was in charge of Helmand for the insurgent group, was killed with 29 others in an airstrike on Saturday while he was meeting local commanders and fighters in the Nawzad district, Gov. Mohammed Yasin Khan said.

The commander’s death was confirmed by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid and by the U.S. military, which said Afghan forces had gone on the offensive with U.S. support, notably through precision airstrikes, to push the Taliban to accept peace talks.

The death of Manan, who commanded Taliban fighters as they steadily increased their control over Helmand in the years after the end of most international combat missions in 2014, was seen as a major success by Afghan officials.

Both the Western-backed security forces and the Taliban have pushed to gain the momentum at the same time as efforts have been stepped up to find a peaceful settlement to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

— Reuters

10 civilians reportedly killed in airstrike

At least 10 civilians were killed in an airstrike in eastern Paktia province , Afghan officials said Sunday.

Shausta Jan Ahady, a former provincial council member, said women and children were among those killed in the strike, which was carried out a day earlier.

A spokesman for the provincial government, Abdullah Hsrat, said that the airstrike killed four insurgents and that an investigation has been launched into the allegations of civilian casualties.

Ahady said the area is under the Taliban’s control, making exact information hard to obtain.

— Associated Press

Labour will try to topple May if Brexit deal is rejected: Britain's opposition Labour Party said it will call a no-confidence vote if Parliament rejects Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Dec. 11. May is battling to persuade British lawmakers to back the deal her government and the European Union reached last month. Labour Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer told Sky News that it is "inevitable" that Labour will bring a motion of no-confidence in the government if Parliament rejects the deal. If the government lost a no-confidence vote, it would have two weeks to overturn the result with a new vote by lawmakers. If that failed, a national election would be held.

Bangladesh opposition leader ineligible to contest polls: Bangladeshi opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia is ineligible to run in Dec. 30 national elections because she has been sentenced to prison terms in two corruption cases, authorities said. Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said anyone convicted and sentenced to two years or more in jail is not eligible, as per a recent Supreme Court ruling. Zia, in jail since February, is serving a 10-year sentence on one corruption conviction. In October, she was sentenced to seven years after being found guilty in another corruption case.

— From news services