MONTPELIER, Vt. — U.S. production of maple syrup increased slightly this year, even though the season was shorter than last year’s.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said this week the country produced 4.2 million gallons (16 million liters) of the pancake topper, up 1% from 2018.

Leading producer Vermont made more than 2 million gallons (7.6 million liters), an increase over 2018.

Data shows Vermont was followed by New York, which produced 820,000 gallons (3.1 million liters), Maine with 580,000 gallons (2.2 million liters) and Wisconsin with 270,000 gallons (1 milion liters). Data wasn’t available for some states.

The USDA says the earliest sap flow reported was Jan. 5 in New York.

The season lasted an average of 30 days in syrup-producing states, compared with 42 last year.

Amanda Voyer,of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, says the conditions made for some strong days of sap flow in trees.

