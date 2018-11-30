TUCSON, Ariz. — A deputy U.S. marshal serving a felony arrest warrant has been shot and killed outside a Tucson house.

Authorities did not immediately identify the agent, but the man suspected of shooting the marshal Thursday was arrested after an hour-long standoff at the house.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the incident happened about 5:30 p.m. on the city’s north side.

Magnus said the Marshals Service was serving a warrant against 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger when the suspect fired at them. Marshal Service personnel returned fire, but the suspect was not wounded.

The warrant accused Schlesinger of stalking a law enforcement officer, said Magnus, who declined to disclose additional details about the warrant.

Stuart De Haan, an attorney representing Schlesinger in a harassment case pending in Pima County Justice Court in Tucson, did not immediately respond to a telephone message Friday seeking comment.

Schlesinger was booked into the Pima County jail in Tucson.

Magnus called the killing “a tragic night for law enforcement in Tucson and across the state of Arizona.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Twitter expressed condolences to the deputy marshal’s family and said “prayers go out to his family and all of Arizona law enforcement.”

The Marshals Service said the deputy U.S. marshal was the first killed in the line of duty in Tucson in 66 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.