MILITARY

Top enlisted official suspended amid probe

The U.S. military has suspended its top enlisted official from his position temporarily amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct, a setback for the leadership at the Pentagon.

Army Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell, who serves as senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., was temporarily suspended from his current duties pending the outcome of an investigation by the Army Inspector General’s Office, the military branch’s internal watchdog, according to a Pentagon statement.

“Due to the ongoing Army investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment on the nature of the alleged misconduct or investigation details,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Ryder, a Joint Chiefs spokesman. “We will wait for a full accounting of the facts and will not presuppose any findings or outcomes.”

The Joint Staff said Troxell would serve as special assistant to its vice director, Air Force Maj. Gen. Glen VanHerck, until the Army watchdog finishes the investigation, essentially taking Troxell out of the workplace within the Pentagon that is likely the focus of the probe.

Pentagon officials declined to comment on the specifics of the allegation that triggered the investigation.

Troxell, who advises Dunford and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on matters involving enlisted personnel, attracted attention early this year when he issued social media posts warning that American forces would beat Islamic State extremists to death with entrenching tools if they failed to surrender.

“ISIS needs to understand that the Joint Force is on orders to annihilate them,” Troxell wrote on Facebook early this year. “So, they have two options should they decide to come up against the United States, our allies and partners: surrender or die!”

— Paul Sonne

NORTH CAROLINA

Task force arrests 76 on drug charges

An opioid task force arrested 76 people on drug charges in a sweep of traffickers on western North Carolina tribal land, U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Thursday.

Federal, state, local and tribal officers fanned out in recent days to serve arrest warrants on the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ reservation and in nearby communities as the culmination of an undercover operation begun weeks ago, Zinke said at a news conference in Asheville. He said officers seized about 250 pounds of heroin, methamphetamine, pills and other drugs with a $2 million street value.

The tribe’s principal chief, Richard Sneed, said reservations have been hit particularly hard by the national opioid crisis.

Law enforcement officials said the arrestees include a mix of people who live on the reservation and outsiders. They said larger suppliers typically come from outside the area and work with local dealers.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has nearly 16,000 enrolled members, according to its tribal enrollment office.

— Associated Press

Former Alabama legislator sentenced in graft case: A federal judge has handed a 33-month prison sentence to a former Alabama state representative who acknowledged taking bribes to help fight environmental cleanup efforts in the state's biggest city. Local news outlets reported that a federal judge sentenced Oliver Robinson on Thursday. He previously pleaded guilty to bribery and tax evasion. Robinson testified he'd been given a lucrative consulting contract and in exchange was asked to use his influence as a public figure to oppose the Environmental Protection Agency's efforts to prioritize cleanup and expand a Superfund site in north Birmingham.

— Associated Press