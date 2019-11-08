Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said after the talks that Serbia “has nothing to hide” while pursuing its course of military neutrality between Russia and the West.

Zerzecki did not speak, but the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade had previously urged against “transactions with Russia that risk triggering sanctions.”

Serbia remains a key ally of Russia in the Balkans.

