FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2013 file photo, Navy women’s soccer goalkeeper Elizabeth Hoerner stands in formation before the start of the Army Navy NCAA college football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The U.S. Navy said Tuesday, July 10, 2018, it will let women sailors sport ponytails and other longer hairstyles, reversing a policy that long forbade females from letting their hair down. (Jacqueline Larma, File/Associated Press)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Navy rule change that lets servicewomen wear ponytails and other longer hairstyles won’t apply to the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Capital reports that academy spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney said the updated policy does not include midshipmen at this time. McKinney says the academy “will look at the policy and discuss how the regulations for midshipmen will change moving forward.”

Many black women had asked for changes to the female grooming standards.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said the new policy was announced last week makes the Navy more inclusive. Lock hairstyles, or ropelike strands, are also now allowed. Wider hair buns too. And women can wear ponytails while in uniform.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.