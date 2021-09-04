In an excerpt from a memo sent. Aug. 13, Hartmayer writes that based on the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the church body responsible for defending morals and the Catholic doctrine, it is “morally acceptable” to receive the vaccine. “ … from the ethical point of view, the morality of vaccination depends not only on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good,” the Congregation goes on to say. “In the absence of other means to stop or even prevent the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest and most exposed.”