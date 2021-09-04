The names of the sailors are being withheld until their next of kin have been notified.
Also injured on Tuesday were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the MH-60S helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash.
They were in stable conditions as of Saturday, said Lt. Samuel R. Boyle, a spokesman for the Pacific fleet.
An investigation into what caused the crash about 70 miles off San Diego is ongoing, but the fact that sailors aboard the carrier were injured raised questions about whether the helicopter or parts of it hit the Lincoln. When helicopters take off and land on the ship, there are ground crews present on the carrier nearby and other people working on deck.
Facebook apologizes for AI racial slur
Facebook has issued an apology after its artificial intelligence technology mislabeled a video featuring Black men in altercations with White police officers and civilians as “about primates.”
After social media users finished the clip, published by the Daily Mail earlier this week, they received a prompt asking if they would like to “keep seeing videos about Primates.”
“This was clearly an unacceptable error and we disabled the entire topic recommendation feature as soon as we realized this was happening so we could investigate the cause and prevent this from happening again,” Facebook spokeswoman Dani Lever said in a statement to USA Today.
“As we have said, while we have made improvements to our AI, we know it’s not perfect and we have more progress to make,” she said. “We apologize to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations.”
The incident is the latest in a series of racial blunders online, caused by what appears to be racial bias in automated systems. According to recent studies, facial recognition technology can be prejudiced against people of color and typically has more trouble identifying them. It has resulted in incidents where Black people have been discriminated against or arrested due to a computer error.
Archbishop denies vaccine exemptions
Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer has instructed priests not to sign letters from parishioners requesting a general religious exemption from getting the coronavirus vaccine.
In an excerpt from a memo sent. Aug. 13, Hartmayer writes that based on the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the church body responsible for defending morals and the Catholic doctrine, it is “morally acceptable” to receive the vaccine. “ … from the ethical point of view, the morality of vaccination depends not only on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good,” the Congregation goes on to say. “In the absence of other means to stop or even prevent the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest and most exposed.”
Because of that determination, “the church cannot provide a general exemption,” said Hartmayer, who is vaccinated and has encouraged parishioners and others to get the vaccine.
There has been a great deal of hesitancy about getting the vaccine among many in Georgia, which has seen an alarming uptick in hospitalizations, largely from people who are unvaccinated. The tsunami of the sick, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, has taxed the state’s health-care system and hospital staffs.
On Friday, the state passed a somber milestone, more than 20,000 Georgia deaths from the virus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Jacqueline Jackson to be released from hospital: The Rev. Jesse Jackson's wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for covid-19, her family said in a statement Friday. A statement from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple's five children, did not specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The Rev. Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough covid-19 infection.
Family sues Duke Energy over tubing deaths: A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on a North Carolina river is suing Duke Energy, saying the utility failed to adequately warn people that its dam poses life-threatening risks. Their lawsuit, filed in Durham County in August, specifically names Duke Energy Carolinas.
