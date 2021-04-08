Capt. Don Rauch, deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron Three One, has temporarily assumed command of the Hopper until the Navy identifies a permanent replacement.
Dawley took over as the ship’s commander a year ago.
A Navy news story from that time said Dawley was the first female commanding officer of the Hopper. She was also the first woman to command a warship named after a woman.
The guided-missile destroyer is named after the late Rear Adm. Grace Murray Hopper, who was a pioneer in the field of computer science.
