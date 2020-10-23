U.S. government officials have led a campaign across Europe and elsewhere against the inclusion of tech giant Huawei and other Chinese companies in 5G networks. The Trump administration accuses the companies of sharing sensitive data and personal information with China’s security apparatus.
China argues that the U.S. initiative is driven by commercial concerns.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.