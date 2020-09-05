Northern Command spokeswoman Navy Capt. Pamela Kunze said the tweet was “inadvertently retweeted on the official U.S. Northern Command Twitter account” on Thursday by a new staff member and one of the account’s administrators, The Gazette reported.
The retweet was deleted after several minutes, Kunze said, apologizing on behalf of the military organization. The Northern Command is apolitical and nonpartisan, she said.
The organization was created after 9/11 to defend the country and coordinate Department of Defense civilian disaster response efforts. It is based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
The Department of Defense allows military members on active duty to express their personal opinions on political candidates, donate to campaigns, sign petitions and attend political events as spectators. But they are not allowed to participate in any discussion as an advocate or partake in partisan activities.
