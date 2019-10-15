The 48-year-old waged a two-year legal battle against extradition to Lithuania on charges linked to her claims a pedophile network victimized her 4-year-old niece.

Venckiene worked as a Chicago-area florist before her 2018 arrest at Lithuania’s behest. She told The Associated Press she fears being killed in Lithuania. She is charged with defying orders in 2012 to relinquish custody of her niece.

Tuesday’s filing didn’t provide an extradition date. A jail website indicates she was still at the Chicago facility.

