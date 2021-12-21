The 2020 Census showed the slowest growth rate for any decade since the United States started taking a census, with the exception of the 1930s during the Great Depression. But the coronavirus has exacerbated the trend. More than 800,000 people have died in the United States since the pandemic began, and mortality has also risen among people who had indirect negative health outcomes as a result of the pandemic.
Over three-fifths of the growth this year, or 244,622 people, is estimated to be from net international migration, or the difference between the number of people moving into and out of the country. Natural increase, or the number of births minus the number of deaths, was estimated at just 148,043 people, a reduction of 84 percent from two years ago. It is the first year that net international migration has exceeded natural increase, according to the bureau.
Seventeen states plus the District of Columbia lost population this year, with the biggest absolute declines in New York, California and Illinois. Those states also saw large numbers of people leaving for other states. The biggest absolute gains were in Texas, Florida and Arizona, states that have seen high levels of in-migration.
The D.C. population dropped by 2.9 percent, a steep decline compared with recent years. The city lost about 23,000 residents through domestic migration, offset by a gain of about 2,100 people from natural increase and about 1,100 from international migration. Maryland and Virginia were more stable, changing by minus-0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.
— Tara Bahrampour
MASSACHUSETTS
Professor convicted of
lying about China ties
A Harvard University professor was convicted on Tuesday of U.S. charges that he lied about his ties to a China-run recruitment program in a closely watched case stemming from a crackdown on Chinese influence within U.S. research.
A federal jury in Boston found Charles Lieber, a renowned nanoscientist and the former chairman of Harvard’s chemistry department, guilty of making false statements to authorities, filing false tax returns and failing to report a Chinese bank account.
Prosecutors had said that Lieber, in his quest for a Nobel Prize, in 2011 agreed to become a “strategic scientist” at Wuhan University of Technology in China and through it participated in a Chinese recruitment drive called the Thousand Talents Program.
Prosecutors say China uses that program to recruit foreign researchers to share their knowledge with the country. Participation is not a crime, but prosecutors contend that Lieber, 62, illegally lied to authorities about his involvement.
Defense lawyer Marc Mukasey had countered that prosecutors had “mangled” evidence to prove Lieber’s guilt, lacked key documents to support their claims and relied too heavily on a “confused” FBI interview with the scientist after his arrest.
Lieber was charged in January 2020 as part of the Justice Department’s “China Initiative,” launched during former president Donald Trump’s administration to counter suspected Chinese economic espionage and research theft.
— Reuters
NATIONAL SECURITY
Calif. man sentenced
for threats over vote
As Donald Trump began contesting the presidential election results in November 2020, CNN’s chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, received a text from a man describing Stelter’s mother’s home, “implying he was there.”
Stelter detailed the threats Monday night after testifying at the sentencing hearing for Robert Lemke, a California man who federal investigators say threatened about 50 people over their truthful “statements expressing that then-President Trump had lost the 2020 presidential election.”
CNN anchor Don Lemon also spoke at Lemke’s sentencing hearing as one of the dozens of people who had received threatening messages.
On Monday, Lemke, 36, of Bay Point, Calif., was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in October to threatening an unspecified journalist’s New York-based family. His attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the sentence.
Lemke, according to the Justice Department, sent threatening messages to journalists, politicians and others between November 2020 and January 2021. As Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, investigators say, Lemke sent texts to a journalist’s family member claiming the reporter’s words were “putting you and your family at risk.”
That day, the brother of an unnamed congressman representing New York received a similar message from Lemke.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Monday that Lemke had refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Lemke used at least three phone numbers and different electronic accounts to mask his identity when threatening victims, federal investigators wrote.
He was arrested in Bay Point, about 35 miles from San Francisco, on Jan. 26.
In addition to receiving time behind bars, Lemke was sentenced to three years of supervised release after he leaves prison.
— Gina Harkins
2 killed after small plane, paraglider collide: Two people were killed after a small plane collided with a paraglider Tuesday morning near Houston, officials said. The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken off from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when it collided midair with the paraglider about 9:40 a.m., approximately 50 miles to the southwest near Fulshear, Tex., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. One person was aboard each aircraft, the FAA said.
— Associated Press