Investigators are looking into whether repairs made by GM under the extended warranty actually solved the problem with the electric power steering system. The agency says it has 52 complaints and one report of a crash and injury.
In a statement, GM said it’s cooperating in the probe, but it does not consider the issue to be a safety problem. “The issue is a slight feeling of friction in the steering system that can be an annoyance to customers,” the statement said.
The safety agency said the probe stems from an owner’s petition to investigate the matter that was filed in December of 2016. Investigators will determine how often the problem happens and whether it has any safety consequences. Many times, such investigations can lead to recalls.
