U.S. Attorney General William Barr appeared alongside Krueger at the news conference. He said the investigation into the ring was part of Operation Legend, a project the U.S. Department of Justice launched this summer pairing federal agents and investigators with local and state police in nine U.S. cities, including Milwaukee, to address homicides and other violent crime.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.