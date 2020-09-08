The plant started operating in 2016 with more than 780,000 munitions in its original stockpile containing 2,500 U.S. tons (2,270 metric tons) of mustard agent. It is eradicating shells under an international treaty banning chemical weapons with a 2023 projected completion date.
Plant technicians will retrofit robots and other systems used to handle and destroy munitions before beginning work to eliminate 105mm projectiles with 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) each of mustard agent.
