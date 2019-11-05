The marriage was dissolved Tuesday after paperwork was signed by court personnel. The divorce comes months after a Washington, D.C., woman accused the Democratic congresswoman of having an affair with her husband.

When Omar was asked at the time whether she was separated from Hirsi or dating someone, she told WCCO-TV, “No, I am not.” She has since declined to discuss her personal life.

Attorneys for Omar and Hirsi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD