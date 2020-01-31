In a travel warning in December, the U.S. said “individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations.“

The new statement also says the U.S. is deeply concerned with the deteriorating respect for human rights in Tanzania, whose first-term President John Magufuli has been accused by rights groups of widespread repression of the opposition, journalists and others.

The U.S. statement comes ahead of Tanzania’s presidential election in October. A separate statement by the U.S. Embassy on Friday said it was encouraged by Magufuli’s assurances of a “free, fair, and transparent” vote and his invitation to international observers.