VENEZUELA

U.S. claims its plane was closely 'shadowed'

U.S. authorities said Sunday that a Venezuelan fighter jet “aggressively shadowed” an American intelligence plane flying in international airspace over the Caribbean, underscoring rising tensions between Washington and Caracas.

The U.S. Southern Command said Venezuela’s action demonstrates reckless behavior by the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

U.S. authorities said that their EP-3 plane was performing a multinationally approved mission on Friday and that the Venezuelan SU-30 fighter jet closely trailed the aircraft, which the United States says endangered its crew.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said the U.S. plane entered Venezuelan airspace without prior notification, violating international rules. He said the flight also endangered commercial flights from Venezuela’s main airport.

Upon identifying the plane as a U.S. electronic intelligence-gathering aircraft, the fighter jet escorted it from the region, Venezuelan authorities said, adding that there have been 76 such incidents this year.

The United States and more than 50 other nations back opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s attempt to oust Maduro, whom they accuse of leading Venezuela into a historic crisis.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

Ruling coalition gains upper house majority

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition secured a majority in Japan’s upper house of parliament in elections Sunday, according to vote counts by public television and other media.

NHK public television said Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito won 68 seats in the upper house as of midnight, with 11 seats remaining. To reach the two-thirds majority needed to propose constitutional revisions, Abe would have to gain support from members of another conservative party and independents.

Up for grabs were 124 seats in the less powerful of Japan’s two parliamentary chambers. There are 245 seats in the upper house — which does not choose the prime minister — about half of which are up for election every three years.

Abe needs 85 more seats by his ruling bloc and supporters of a charter change. Revising Japan’s pacifist constitution before his term ends in 2021 is Abe’s long-cherished goal.

Abe needs approval by a two-thirds majority in both houses to propose a constitutional revision and seek a national referendum. His ruling bloc has a two-thirds majority in the more powerful lower house.

— Associated Press

10,000-plus guns, accessories turned over in New Zealand: New Zealanders have handed over more than 10,000 guns, weapons parts and accessories in the first week of a buyback plan prompted by their country's worst peacetime mass shooting, police figures show. A gun reform law passed in April banned most semiautomatic firearms, parts that convert firearms into semiautomatics, magazines over a certain capacity and some shotguns. Owners have until Dec. 20 to hand in their weapons, and the government has set aside funds to compensate them for up to 95 percent of the original cost. Four months ago, a gunman with semiautomatic weapons attacked Muslims at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, killing 51 people.

1,800 firefighters battle wildfires in Portugal: About 1,800 firefighters were struggling to contain wildfires in central Portugal that have injured 20 people, including firefighters, authorities said. The fires broke out Saturday across three fronts in the district of Castelo Branco, the Civil Protection Agency said. In recent years, Portugal has registered some of its deadliest fires on record, with 106 people killed in 2017.

4 fatally shot, 7 wounded in Acapulco bar: Gunmen killed four men and wounded seven people at a popular bar in Acapulco, the latest incident of violence in Mexico's once-glamorous resort city, which has fallen on hard times. The Guerrero state prosecutor's office said the shootings occurred at a watering hole called Mr. Bar, which is on the city's broad coastal avenue across the street from high-rise beachside hotels.

— From news services