Roth and Hernandez Perez had filed for divorce in October.
“Our brigade and the Army community are heartbroken by Selena’s death,” said Col. Theodore Travis in a statement. “We have extended our condolences to Selena’s family, friends and loved ones.”
A trial date has not yet been set, the Army said.
Hernandez Perez did not respond to a request for comment by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.