The Trump administration announced last summer that it intended to remove about 12,000 of the 36,000 U.S. troops in Germany. Then-Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper framed the move as an effort to strengthen deterrence by putting some of them in other locations, like Italy, but Trump said it was because Germany was not spending enough on its own defense.

The Army said in a news release after Austin’s announcement that two units will be added in Germany in coming months and that three sites previously scheduled to be returned to the German government will remain open “due to growing operational requirements in the European theater.”

One of the new units is a task force that will include several elements, including artillery, missile defense and aviation. The second new unit is called Theater Fires Command and will coordinate operations between U.S. and European allies and partners. The Army plans to activate them in September and October, respectively.

— Dan Lamothe

CALIFORNIA

Man arrested in 1996 disappearance

The “prime suspect” was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the 25-year-old disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart.

Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Smart on the California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was arrested as an accessory at his Arroyo Grande home, where sheriff’s investigators conducted their latest search for evidence.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said search warrants were sealed and so he could not disclose what evidence led to the arrests.

Smart, 19, of Stockton, vanished in May 1996 while returning to her dorm at Cal Poly after a party. She was seen with Flores, who was a student at the school at the time.

San Luis Obispo jail records showed Paul Flores was booked on a murder charge.

Ruben Flores was booked on suspicion of accessory after a felony, according to jail records.

The news comes about a month after the sheriff named Flores as the “prime suspect”and investigators searched his father’s home and property.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Appeals court lifts hold on abortion law

A divided federal appeals court lifted the hold Tuesday on an Ohio law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome, a case considered nationally pivotal.

Judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit narrowly ruled to reverse two earlier decisions blocking enforcement of the 2017 law based on the likely success of overturning it as unconstitutional.

Story continues below advertisement

A majority of the court, which has moved rightward in recent years with six appointments by former president Donald Trump, said the law doesn’t impede a woman’s right to an abortion.

The majority said Planned Parenthood and several other abortion providers represented by the American Civil Liberties Union erred in basing their case on a woman’s “absolute right” to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, because that right is neither absolute nor germane to the case.

“In this case, Ohio does not rely on its interest in protecting potential fetal life,” the ruling said. Its interests in passing the law, instead, were to protect the Down syndrome community from “the stigma it suffers from the practice of Down-syndrome-selective abortions,” to protect women who suspect Down syndrome from coerced abortions and to protect the medical community from unethical doctors, they wrote.