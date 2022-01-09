Military

Japan covid fears keep U.S. troops on bases

The United States and Japan on Sunday agreed to keep American troops within their bases as worries grew about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

The restrictions starting Monday will last 14 days, confining U.S. military personnel to base facilities except for “essential activities,” a statement from the U.S. Forces in Japan said. The allies will share information and cooperate on coronavirus measures, “given the extraordinary virulence of the omicron variant spreading throughout Japan,” the statement said.

U.S. military members will wear masks, both on and off base, when outside their homes and will continue to carry out strict testing before leaving for and after arrival in Japan, it said.

New coronavirus cases have surged in Japan, jumping above 8,000 on Saturday, a four-month record. The rise has been most pronounced in areas near U.S. bases. Last week, Japan asked for U.S. cooperation in keeping its military personnel on base.

Okinawa, a southwestern group of islands that houses most of the 55,000 U.S. troops in Japan, is among the three prefectures where separate government restrictions kicked in Sunday. The measures, which last through the end of the month, include early closing hours for restaurants at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Some restaurants also must stop serving alcohol.

The restrictions also went into effect in Yamaguchi prefecture, where Iwakuni base is located, and nearby Hiroshima.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

GM recognizes state's emissions authority

General Motors on Sunday said it had agreed to recognize California’s authority to set vehicle emissions standards under the Clean Air Act.

The move will make the Detroit automaker eligible for government fleet purchases by the state of California, GM said.

The automaker made the commitment to recognize California’s authority in a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). GM said it is “committed to complying with California’s regulations.”

Soon after Joe Biden was elected president, GM reversed course and no longer backed a Trump administration effort to bar California from setting its own emissions rules.

GM has announced plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035. In June, GM boosted global spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025, 30 percent over its previous forecast.

In November 2019, California said it planned to halt all purchases of new vehicles for state government fleets from GM, Toyota and other automakers backing President Donald Trump in the tailpipe emissions battle.

California said it purchased $58.6 million in General Motors vehicles between 2016 and 2018.

In April, the Environmental Protection Agency said it was moving to restore legal authority to California to set tough vehicle emissions rules and zero-emission vehicle mandates.

In July, 16 Republican state attorneys general urged the EPA to reject reinstating California’s authority. GM previously backed overall emissions reductions in California’s 2019 deal with rivals Ford Motor, Volkswagen, Honda and others, but asked the Biden administration to give automakers more flexibility to hit carbon reduction targets.

California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles starting in 2035. Biden has called for half of new vehicles sold by 2030 to be electric or plug-in hybrid.

Last month, the EPA finalized vehicle emissions requirements through 2026 that reversed Trump’s rollback of car pollution cuts and will speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles.

— Reuters

27 people rescued from floating ice block: Authorities rescued 27 people from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore on Green Bay in eastern Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said Sunday. No injuries were reported in the incident that happened Saturday north of Green Bay, in the arm that is part of Lake Michigan, the Brown County Sheriff's Office reported. Many of those rescued had been ice fishing. The chunk of ice floated about three-quarters of a mile during the rescue and was about a mile from the shoreline by the time everyone was brought to solid ground. Authorities said those stranded were on the ice shove for about 90 minutes. A barge traveling through the bay may have caused it to break off the shoreline, the sheriff's office said.

— From news services