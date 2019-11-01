After the counting of the Oct. 6 snap election results is completed, Kosovo is expected to form a government led by the left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje, of Albin Kurti.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after NATO bombing ended a Serb crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists.
Its independence has not been recognized by Serbia.
