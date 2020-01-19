Before the service, Pence toured the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968, while standing on a balcony.

AD

“But we’re not here today to speak about that terrible day, but about a life of consequence and a life well lived,” Pence said.

AD

Pence spoke about King’s religion and how he “challenged the conscience of a nation to live up to our highest ideals by speaking to our common foundation of faith.

The vice president added: “”He touched the hearts of millions of Americans and his words continue to inspire through this day.”

Acknowledging the nation’s deep rift, Pence said that if Americans rededicate themselves to the ideals that King advanced while striving to open opportunities for everyone, “we’ll see our way through these divided times and we’ll do our part in our time to form a more perfect union.”