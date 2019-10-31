The iconic Budweiser Clydesdale horses marked the occasion in Salt Lake City at a mock funeral for the alcohol limits that were common in most of the U.S. in the 1930s.

Utah kept the restrictions for beer sold outside state-owned liquor stores longer than most states, but lawmakers allowed the increase to a still-low 4% by weight as the market shrunk and large breweries stopped making many weaker beers.

Minnesota is the last state to have 3.2% beer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD