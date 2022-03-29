The 6-year-old girl and the 5-year-old boy jerked their bodies in response and tried to avoid being shocked, but could not because they were handcuffed together and, at one point, restrained by the boyfriend, the arrest records said.

Police did not describe the device that was used and did not immediately respond a telephone message seeking more details about the incident or where the children went upon their mother’s arrest.

The suspects were arrested on child abuse charges Saturday and were detained Tuesday without bail.