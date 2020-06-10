The diagnosis adds Huntsman to the growing number of Utahns who have tested positive for the virus. Utah is among 14 states and Puerto Rico that have hit a record-high seven-day average of new daily cases this month.

Huntsman, a former U.S. ambassador to China and Russia, was previously tested after four members of his campaign team contracted the coronavirus, but the results came back negative. He was tested a second time on June 5, but he said he was given the wrong test result — only to learn that the Utah Department of Public Health had mistakenly opened and discarded his test sample, requiring him to return to the hospital Monday and have the test administered again.

AD

AD

Huntsman, governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009, is among four Republicans vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state’s June 30 primary.

His running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, has been cleared to continue campaigning in person, the Associated Press reported, citing campaign manager Lisa Roskelley.

— Kim Bellware

MISSOURI

Pope names new archbishop of St. Louis

Pope Francis has named Springfield, Mass., Bishop Mitchell Rozanski as the next archbishop of St. Louis, a diocese long associated with the U.S. church’s conservative wing.

Rozanski replaces Archbishop Robert J. Carlson, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last year and submitted his resignation to the pope. The Vatican said Wednesday that Francis had accepted it and named Rozanski to succeed him.

AD

Rozanski, 61, is considered a moderate and is taking over an archdiocese that has long been led by conservatives: Before Carlson, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Raymond Burke, a leading point of reference for conservatives in the United States and beyond. And before Burke, St. Louis was headed by now-Cardinal Justin Rigali, who went on to head the archdiocese of Philadelphia.

AD

Rozanski was an auxiliary bishop in his hometown of Baltimore before being named to lead the Springfield, Mass., diocese in 2014. In another appointment Wednesday, Francis named a new auxiliary bishop for Baltimore, Bruce Lewandowski of the Redemptorist religious order.

— Associated Press