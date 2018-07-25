ST. GEORGE, Utah — Workers at a southern Utah library say they were pressured to remove buttons and other displays highlighting LGBTQ-themed materials because they are seen as controversial.

Joel Tucker, the director who oversees library branches in Washington County, says the buttons and displays at the Hurricane library drew complaints from upset visitors.

Library employees who placed the displays and wore the buttons tell the Spectrum that they never received any complaints.

They say the LGBTQ-themed displays were similar to those that they put up for Saint Patrick’s Day, polygamy and Black History Month.

Ammon Treasure, a clerk at the library, said last week that the intention behind the Pride Month displays was to show the library is a safe space to learn more about the topic.

Information from: The Spectrum, http://www.thespectrum.com

