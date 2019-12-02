“That’s the whole reason I came into this job is to be able to do things like this,” Peck told the Deseret News.

Peck made headlines eight years ago when a photo captured him with his head under a bus in West Valley City clutching the hand of a woman who was pinned underneath. Peck, then with West Valley police, was lauded for the compassion he showed while he waited with the woman for emergency personnel.

In November, Peck and his wife were traveling from Germany to France when two cars in front of them collided on a one-lane road in a rural area. Peck used another traveler’s belt as a tourniquet on an injured woman’s leg, he said.

Despite a language barrier, Peck was “trying to communicate with (the victim) the best I can about what I’m going to do,” he said.

Rescue crews from the nearest city were not able to reach the scene for 10 to 15 minutes. Peck remained until local police completed their work, and the woman was transported to a hospital.

A doctor had one of the officers relay a message to Peck.

“He said, basically, his feeling was with her injury, the tourniquet probably slowed the bleeding down enough that it saved her life,” he said.

Peck had not considered the seriousness of the woman’s injury but was happy to receive the news.

“It’s always a rewarding feeling,” he said.

