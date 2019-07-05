SALT LAKE CITY — Utah police say remains of slain college student have been recovered.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah police say remains of slain college student have been recovered.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.