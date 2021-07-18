Statues outside N.Y. church vandalized: Police are searching for someone seen on security video violently vandalizing two religious statues outside a New York City church. The video was released early Sunday as police continue to search for the vandal involved in the incident at Our Lady of Mercy in Queens. The footage shows someone climbing into the church's front garden in the middle of the night Saturday, pulling the statues down and dragging one into an empty street. The person can be seen smashing it into pieces, at one point stomping on the wreckage. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.