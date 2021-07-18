“It is not our belief he intended to kill his friend,” Bell said. The older boy called 911 after the shooting, terrified and wanting to help his friend, he said.
The 15-year-old was booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of manslaughter, but the investigation has shown the shooting to be a “truly unfortunate, tragic accident.” The boys’ names were not released.
Police wouldn’t say where the boys had gotten the gun, but did warn gun owners to lock up firearms in their homes and talk to children about gun safety.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
24 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend violence
Six people, including two adults and four girls — the youngest of them 12 — were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday on the West Side of Chicago.
Less than two hours later, an 8-year-old boy was injured in an unrelated shooting that left two people wounded, according to Chicago police.
Earlier in the night, a 16-year-old girl was shot.
The eight were among 24 people shot, two fatally, from Saturday night into Sunday, according to Chicago police and records maintained by the Chicago Tribune.
Six people attending a party in the 5000 block of West Ohio Street in South Austin were shot around 11:40 p.m., according to a police media notification. They had been standing on a sidewalk in a group when “occupants in a dark-colored SUV fired shots” into the crowd, police said.
In an unrelated attack about 1:05 a.m., an 8-year-old boy was one of two people shot in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street in the Gresham neighborhood, police said.
The child was in a moving vehicle with a 28-year-old man when someone in a black SUV opened fire at their vehicle. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back. He was treated and released, police said.
The 8-year-old also was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police. He was listed in good condition.
A 16-year-old girl also was injured earlier Saturday night in an unrelated shooting.
The girl was shot in the right leg while sitting in the back seat of a moving car in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue in South Shore about 8:45 p.m. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
— Chicago Tribune
Statues outside N.Y. church vandalized: Police are searching for someone seen on security video violently vandalizing two religious statues outside a New York City church. The video was released early Sunday as police continue to search for the vandal involved in the incident at Our Lady of Mercy in Queens. The footage shows someone climbing into the church's front garden in the middle of the night Saturday, pulling the statues down and dragging one into an empty street. The person can be seen smashing it into pieces, at one point stomping on the wreckage. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
— Associated Press