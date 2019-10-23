Meanwhile, Southern California Edison said it could cut power Thursday to more than 160,000 customers in six counties, and San Diego Gas & Electric was warning of power shut-offs to about 24,000 customers.

PG&E cut power to more than 2 million people across the San Francisco Bay area in rolling blackouts from Oct. 9-12, paralyzing parts of the region in the largest deliberate blackout to prevent wildfires in state history.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Police: 2 face charges in death of 3-year-old girl

Police say they will charge two people with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said Tuesday that the body of a child, believed to be Kamille McKinney, was found in a dumpster that had been taken to a county landfill. Smith said police were obtaining murder warrants against two people previously identified as people of interest in the case: Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, and his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, 29.

Kamille vanished on the evening of Oct. 12 while playing outside at the Tom Brown Village housing community.

Police initially brought in Stallworth and Brown on unrelated charges. Stallworth, arrested after officers located a vehicle seen near the abduction site, previously was charged with child pornography. Lawyers for both have said they are innocent.

— Associated Press

Two killed as helicopters collide: Two small helicopters collided while herding deer on a South Texas ranch, killing two men and injuring a third person. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley said the helicopters struck in midair Wednesday morning near Hebbronville, about 160 miles south of San Antonio. One helicopter was able to land and the other crashed after the collision, killing both people aboard. One of the two people in the other helicopter was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft were Robinson R22 helicopters.

— Associated Press

