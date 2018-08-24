In this photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 power transmission lines deliver electricity along the Interstates 40 and I-85 corridor in Orange County near Hillsborough, N.C. Electric utilities are pouring billions of dollars into a race to prevent terrorists or enemy governments from shutting down the power grid while also making the delivery system ready for a world with much more renewable energy. (Gerry Broome/Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Electric utilities are pouring billions of dollars into a race to prevent terrorists or enemy governments from shutting down the nation’s power grid. They’re also spending big to make the delivery system ready for a world with much more renewable energy.

Utilities have long based their business on building power plants, adding a regulator-approved profit margin and selling the juice to consumers to pay for it all. But after decades of energy conservation and fewer factories, the need for big generation projects has fallen.

So now electricity companies are telling Wall Street they’re shifting their business plans. Investor-owned utilities now want regulators to approve extensive spending on upgrades to replace aging equipment, block malicious hackers, and accommodate the upsurge of wind and solar power.

