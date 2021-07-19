Firefighters rescue dog trapped between walls: A dog in Ohio who had been missing for five days is back home after it was found trapped between two concrete walls in a nearby home's garage and freed by firefighters using a saw and a sledgehammer. The homeowner called the Cincinnati Fire Department on Sunday after hearing the dog's cries. Firefighters discovered Gertie had fallen down a crevice and was trapped between the walls. The dog had escaped from its home on Tuesday, and its owners had put up missing posters around the neighborhood.