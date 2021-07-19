The Dixie Fire has grown to nearly 47 square miles, largely in remote wilderness. The utility said investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection have collected equipment from the location.
PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including a 2018 blaze that ravaged the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.
The Dixie Fire is among dozens burning in the parched West.
The destructive Bootleg Fire, one of the largest in modern Oregon history, has burned more than 476 square miles, an area about the size of Los Angeles. The blaze just north of the California state line was 25 percent contained.
Thousands have been ordered to evacuate, including some 2,000 people who live in rugged terrain among lakes and wildlife refuges near the fire, which has burned at least 67 homes and 100 outbuildings while threatening many more.
— Associated Press
COLORADO
Man convicted in fatal crash he live-streamed
A 24-year-old man has been convicted of vehicular homicide after prosecutors say he hit a car while driving about 120 mph during a Facebook live stream showing him speeding.
A jury in Adams County found Bryan Kirby guilty Thursday in the 2018 crash, District Attorney Brian Mason said Monday. He was also found guilty of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of fatal accident.
Kirby was accused of driving as fast as 167 mph during the live stream on a highway near Denver while making comments to viewers about his speed. At the end, he rapidly crossed from the left lane to the right and crashed into a sedan from behind, Mason said. The phone appeared to tumble inside Kirby’s vehicle before the video stopped.
The driver of the sedan died at the scene, he said.
“Recklessly driving at an outrageous speed and live-streaming at the same time is not acceptable in this community,” Mason said.
Kirby will be sentenced Sept. 10.
— Associated Press
Firefighters rescue dog trapped between walls: A dog in Ohio who had been missing for five days is back home after it was found trapped between two concrete walls in a nearby home's garage and freed by firefighters using a saw and a sledgehammer. The homeowner called the Cincinnati Fire Department on Sunday after hearing the dog's cries. Firefighters discovered Gertie had fallen down a crevice and was trapped between the walls. The dog had escaped from its home on Tuesday, and its owners had put up missing posters around the neighborhood.
— Associated Press