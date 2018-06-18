LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Federal officials say a pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital for being “impaired on duty” misdiagnosed seven cases and that around 33,000 additional cases are being reviewed.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks said Monday one error may have led to a death. Spokeswoman Wanda Shull says seven errors were found among 911 cases already reviewed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Office of the Inspector General.

According to Shull, the medical center removed the pathologist from clinical care in March 2016 after a colleague reported the pathologist was impaired. The unidentified pathologist returned to work after completing a support program, but was removed from the clinic again last fall before being fired in April.

Shull says the pathologist handled 33,000 cases for nearly 19,800 veterans since 2005.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.