A hearing is scheduled for next week on the motion. It centers on complaints that Macias allegedly can be heard narrating a live video from behind the camera during a recent “trucker protest” in Washington and that he attended at least one political rally for a Virginia candidate who has called for the execution of everyone involved in President Joe Biden’s election.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A phone message left for William J. Brennan, an attorney representing Macias, was not immediately returned.

Macias, 43, was initially arrested in November 2020, after he and Antonio LaMotta drove from Virginia to Philadelphia in a Hummer adorned with a QAnon sticker and packed with an AR-15-style rifle, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and other weapons.

Both men were charged with weapons violations for guns they were carrying as they walked to the Convention Center in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, where Philadelphia elections workers counted ballots over multiple days. They also face charges of interfering with an election.

It’s the second time prosecutors have asked to revoke bail for Macias. Prosecutors had asked in January of last year that both men be sent back to jail, saying they had violated conditions of their release by attending the Jan. 6 rally in the nation’s capital that turned into a siege of the Capitol building.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A judge declined to revoke bail at that time, but increased the amount by $100,000 and warned the men to stay off social media and not attend any political rallies.

The latest motion does not apply to LaMotta. Both men remain free on bail.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a news conference Thursday that the communication between the pair before they came to Philadelphia was “dangerous.”