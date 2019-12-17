The van first hit an unoccupied car in front of the store and then crashed through the store’s windows.

The vehile hit a stroller with a 2-year-old boy in it and several other people. The boy and two men were critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Eight others were injured and taken to hospitals.

The van’s driver was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, Abbott said. The female passenger was arrested on a previous warrant.

The van could be seen sitting in the front of the store, with glass and other debris from the storefront all around it.

