TEMPE, Ariz. — A son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for holding his roommate at knifepoint at their apartment in suburban Phoenix.

Nicholas Van Varenberg had a change of plea hearing Wednesday.

He’s now scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3 and authorities say Van Varenberg likely will get probation.

Tempe police arrested Van Varenberg last September on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Van Varenberg became upset at his unidentified roommate for answering the door, grabbed a knife and kept his roommate from leaving the apartment.

The 22-year-old Van Varenberg is the youngest son of Van Damme, known for his martial arts action films of the 1980s and 1990s.



FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office shows Nicholas Van Varenberg, the son of actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Van Varenberg has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for holding his roommate at knifepoint at their Tempe, Ariz., apartment last year. Van Varenberg had a change of plea hearing Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. He’s now scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) (Associated Press)

