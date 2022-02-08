The group’s attorney, William Hardwicke, argued that his clients’ arrests were enough punishment. Hardwicke said the protest was nonviolent and “in the best tradition of civil disobedience.”
However, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said it was clear the protesters wanted to be arrested. The protesters were also asked repeatedly to leave the building but refused, she said.
“It would have been a simple thing to do that,” Pallmeyer said.
One protester, Catherine Readling, was fined an additional $50 bringing a megaphone with “the intention for disturbance and disrespect for the court,” Pallmeyer said.
The protesters must stay away from the courthouse for the next 60 days unless official business takes them there, the judge said.
___
