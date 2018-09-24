Shawn Lowrimore, son of Pastor Willie Lowrimore of the Fellowship With Jesus Ministries, wades into water Monday near the church in Yauhannah, S.C. (Jeffrey S. Collins/AP)

THE CAROLINAS

Van where 2 patients drowned is recovered

Authorities have recovered a van they say was swept away last week in South Carolina floodwaters, killing two mental-health patients being transported in the back.

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said in a news release that the van was recovered Monday from a river in Marion County.

Thompson has opened an internal investigation into the incident, which happened while two of his deputies were transporting two female patients as floodwaters in northeastern South Carolina rose after Hurricane Florence.

The deputies have been placed on leave, and state police and the highway patrol are investigating.



Elsewhere, in North Carolina, the two interstates in the southeastern part of the state that were closed by Florence’s floodwaters have reopened.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) announced Monday that Interstate 40 is clear all the way to Wilmington. Interstate 95 reopened late Sunday.

The state Department of Transportation had warned last week that it could be this coming weekend or longer before both major interstates would be clear again.

But Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said that the waters receded much more quickly than they anticipated and that road damage was either not as grave as expected or repaired quickly.

Trogdon said that 400 roads statewide are still closed and that nearly 1,900 road sites will require work in the coming weeks and months.

ILLINOIS

Convictions vacated after corruption probe

An Illinois judge on Monday vacated the convictions of 18 more men investigated by a corrupt Chicago police sergeant, with a state’s attorney later in the day apologizing for what they had to go through.

The latest dismissals, which prosecutors had requested, bring to 42 the total number of people investigated by then-Sgt. Ronald Watts who have had their convictions tossed in recent years. Watts and his crew of tactical officers are accused of shaking down drug suspects, planting evidence and arranging false testimony to secure convictions.

Authorities arrested Watts and another officer in 2012 after they allegedly shook down a drug courier who turned out to be an FBI informant. Watts received a 22-month sentence.

The latest reversals involve drug cases brought between 2003 and 2008. The defendants received sentences ranging from probation to several years in prison

TEXAS

Owner of 3-D printing firm released on bond

The owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D-printed guns is free on bond after being accused by authorities of having sex with an underage girl.

Jail records show 30-year-old Cody Wilson was freed Sunday evening from the Harris County Jail in Houston after posting a $150,000 bond.

Future court hearings will be in Austin.

Wilson was brought back to the United States after being arrested Friday in Taiwan following accusations he paid a 16-year-old girl $500 to have sex with her in Austin. He owns Austin-based Defense Distributed.

Man accused of threatening newspaper pleads not guilty: A Los Angeles man has pleaded not guilty to making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at the Boston Globe. Robert Chain made his first appearance in Boston's federal court Monday. Chain was arrested last month in California and indicted by a federal grand jury last week. Prosecutors say Chain was upset because the Globe editorial board led a nationwide campaign condemning President Trump's attacks on the news media. Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese said prosecutors are investigating whether Chain also made threats to the New York Times and the National Football League. Chain's lawyer, former acting Massachusetts U.S. attorney William Weinreb, declined to comment. Chain was freed from custody last month after agreeing to pay $50,000 if he violates terms of his release.

