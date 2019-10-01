Investigators say Lemhouse then broke into the Capitol building and damaged several light fixtures, some paintings and glass office windows.
Officers were eventually able to subdue the suspect after chasing him up and down multiple floors of the building.
Two officers were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the melee. Officials did not release further details about the injuries.
