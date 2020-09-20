On Friday, protests resumed after a more than week-long pause largely due to smoky air from West Coast wildfires. Officers arrested 11 people near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, according to police.
Frequently violent protests have racked the city for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protesters want city officials to slash the police budget and reallocate money to Black residents and businesses. Some demonstrators also demand the resignation of the city’s mayor.
