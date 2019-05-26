EUGENE, Ore. — Vandals damaged an American Legion post in Oregon two days before Memorial Day.

The Eugene Register-Guard reports vandals tore down entrance handrails and a portion of brick walls that support them at the home of Eugene’s American Legion Post 83.

The vandals also left a large gash in the post’s flagpole.

The damage was discovered Saturday. Post commander John Hampton estimates damage at $5,000.

The building was constructed in 1918 and is known as the Jamieson House. It was listed as city landmark in 2000.

The house has been Eugene’s American Legion headquarters since 1977.

Hampton says the damage occurred hours before the post held a chicken feed fundraiser to raise money for scholarships and to feed and clothe veterans in need.

The vandalism did not disrupt the fundraiser.

