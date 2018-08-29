LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas released more body-camera video showing gun-toting officers searching casino floors and hotel rooms after a gunman shot and killed 58 people at an outdoor concert.

The 27 video clips made public Wednesday also show police directing tourists away from the concert venue.

The video represents the 17th batch of public records released after a court ordered police to provide material collected during the response to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Hundreds more people were injured in the Oct. 1 shooting along the Las Vegas Strip.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo previously said the investigation had ended without uncovering a motive for the rampage.

A final report from the FBI is expected by the end of the year.

Both agencies say Stephen Paddock was the only shooter and the attack did not involve terrorism or a broader conspiracy.

