ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Police say a vehicle has exploded in Pennsylvania.

Allentown police confirmed reports of a vehicle explosion late Saturday night on a downtown street.

WCAU-TV reports that at least two people were injured, but police have not revealed their conditions or what led to the blast.

Allentown is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia

