An Associated Press journalist saw a police vehicle parked in front of the Caracas apartment building where Márquez lives. An officer in a black mask later drove off in the vehicle.

Márquez traveled to Venezuela with Guaidó, who had completed an international tour in which he sought support for the opposition’s campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Márquez was promptly arrested and accused of transporting explosives, an allegation that Guaidó has dismissed as absurd.