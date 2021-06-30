Nonetheless, López has seen more than $160 million in U.S. assets — including a Gulfstream 200 jet, two yachts and a $12.5 million Miami mansion — seized by U.S. courts and handed over to Americans pursuing separate legal claims against the drug-funded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. The 2017 sanctions against López and El Aissami make no mention of the Colombian rebel group even as they tie El Aissami to cocaine shipments carried out by Mexican cartels as well as previously targeted Colombian and Venezuelan drug traffickers.